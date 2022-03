Mississippi State's baseball team is looking to pick up a big midweek victory and get back on track after dropping two games in their weekend series against Tulane. The Diamond Dawgs (6-6) will face a big test as they take on Texas Tech (10-2) at MGM Park in Biloxi. MSU has looked shaky offensively and on the mound at times this season, so they will have to strike first if they want to pick up a key victory tonight.

BILOXI, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO