The world's largest lakes are hit by severe lake heat waves—when water temperatures soar far above normal—six times as frequently as they were about two decades ago, according to a new study. Nearly all severe lake heat waves occurring over the past 20 years were due in some part to climate change, and could become between three and 25 times more likely by the end of the century, according to the new research.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO