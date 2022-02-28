Coastal flood advisory issued for North Coast

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington * WHAT...High seas may generate minor splash-over along roads exposed to the sea such as Seawall Road on Mount Desert Island. Beach erosion is possible for locations such as Rogue Bluffs. Inundation is not forecast. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST Wednesday through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Small rocks may be washed onto roadways and create a hazard to motorists. Beach erosion is possible.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO