The Georgia Bulldogs will part ways with Head Coach Tom Crean after the completion of this year’s basketball season. This move doesn’t come as a shock after the disappointing tenure of the head coach with the Georgia basketball program. The team will have at least one game to play in the 2022 SEC Tournament. Unless they win the entire Tournament as the bottom seed they will not play in another postseason tournament this year. They finished the regular season at 6-25 on the year and 1-17 in SEC play.

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO