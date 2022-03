Last Night I had the honor of being on the panel for The Great Debate with 2 gentlemen who are running for City Council District A. Ronnie Harvey Jr, Principal for Washington Marion High School, and former Fire Chief T.A. Jones allowed us to meet the candidates last night. Both of these distinguished gentlemen of the community came out to answer questions, and discuss their plans for North Lake Charles during an hour-long debate. The event was organized by Cary Chavis of The Cary Chavis Experience.

