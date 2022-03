The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically transformed the concept of work and along with it, the power dynamics between employer and employee. Work is now asynchronous, team members can be spread around the globe and new technologies are constantly emerging to change the nature of how we do our jobs. It's also evident that this isn't a temporary shift. It has become a new normal. After all, a Microsoft survey found that over half of employees in the U.K would consider quitting if there was no hybrid option.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO