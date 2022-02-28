ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Eleanor (Faletto) Clark

Wenatchee World
 4 days ago

Eleanor (Faletto) Clark, 86, of East Wenatchee, died...

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
East Wenatchee, WA
Obituaries
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Memorial Chapel#Cashmere#Tribute Store
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
CBS News

North Korea accused of firing suspected ballistic missile into sea

North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy