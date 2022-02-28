Column: March is a good month for fishing with emergers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Marching right along we head into the transitional month of March. It’s where the backdoor of Winter meets the front door of Spring. It’s when the sun makes its annual move north across the celestrial equator and with that the weather pattern begins to change. As the sun begins to rise higher in the northern hemisphere sky, days grow longer and nights grow shorter. With the increased amount of solar energy available, average highs during the day increase from 47 degrees at the beginning of the month to 58 degrees by March 31st. Those cold winter mornings don’t feel quite as cold, as the average low of 25 degrees to start the month climbs to 35 degrees by month’s end.
