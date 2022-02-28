ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico's FAS Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

By Manshi Mamtora
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open. The...

U.S. Natural Gas Is Headed To $3

The market has bid up U.S. gas prices along with the broader energy rally on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I believe it’s once again time to short natural gas (UNG). Regular readers will recall I first wrote about shorting natural gas last Fall, as prices...
Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
Donnelley Financial Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $229.03M (+8.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DFIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and...
BlackRock Capital Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.16M (-9.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BKCC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and...
Texas Roadhouse: Keeping Close Tabs On This Winner

TXRH has a track record of successfully growing brands, and more importantly, doing so profitably. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has delivered strong growth over the last 10 years, with revenue growing at a median rate of close to 11%. Thanks to its strategy of consistently opening new restaurants, stimulating comparable sales growth, and offering attractive prices to customers, THRX outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 200 percentage points over the last decade. I believe the company is in a good position to continue delivering strong results to shareholders. In terms of valuation, THRX is not cheap at the moment, trading at more than 24x LTM free cash flow. I will add this stock to my watchlist and I will be looking to accumulate below $70 per share.
Hot Stocks: AVGO, ALHC jump on earnings; SWBI falls; DIS dips on new Disney+ price tier

Earnings news prompted some dramatic stock movements during Friday's midday action. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) were among the standout gainers, with each posting notable advances in the wake of their respective quarterly reports. Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) moved in the opposite direction following the release of its own...
Why did Upstart Holdings stock sink today? CEO sells shares

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock dropped 14% in late Friday trading after the company's CEO, Dave Girouard, sold about 133K shares of the stock, according to a Form 4 filed late Thursday. The insider sale likely accounts for the large decline. Meanwhile, other financial and lending technology stocks were pressured as...
Hot Stocks: Earnings news drives GPS, DUOL, FNKO higher; OCGN falls on FDA decision

Corporate results continued to play a sizable role in Friday's pre-market trading, even as the broader market remained keyed into macro concerns, like the ongoing war in Ukraine, interest rates and the release of the latest jobs statistics. In terms of single-stock movers, Gap (NYSE:GPS), Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)...
HubSpot PT cut at MS after 'strong' Q4, citing increase in cost of capital

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) dipped Friday after Morgan Stanley cut the price target on the software-as-a-service company, noting the fourth-quarter was strong, but the company's cost of capital is going up. Analyst Stan Zlotsky lowered the price target to $645 from $862 but remained overweight on the stock, noting that the company's...
Nordstrom falls for a second day after surge on Wednesday post earnings

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 5.7%, falling for the second day in a row, after the department store chain skyrocketed 38% on Wednesday post Q4 earnings. Hedgeye on Thursday added Nordstrom (JWN) as a new short idea with the potential for 40% downside for the department store chain over the next 6 to 12 months.
Alamos Gold: Fourth Quarter 2021 Results' Analysis

Alamos Gold posted revenue of $203.1 million in 4Q21. The realized adjusted net earnings of $36.7 million, or $0.09 per share. The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 production results on February 23, 2022. The company also provided three-year production and operating guidance. Note:...
Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) CEO, Ryan Martin on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Inc. (NYSE:FATH) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Co. Hello and welcome everyone to the Fathom Digital Manufacturing conference call. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available later today. After the company’s presentation, there will be a Q&A session with instructions to follow at that time.
Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Management on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to BBVA Argentina's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. We would like to inform that this event is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
DT Midstream cut at Goldman as valuation looks full after re-rating

DT Midstream (DTM -0.9%) pulls back from a 52-week high as Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $58 price target, reflecting a less compelling opportunity following relative outperformance for the stock and a strong re-rating since its mid-2021 spinout. Goldman's John Mackay still sees DTM as...
Curaleaf: Trend Remains Up

Curaleaf reported strong Q4'21 growth, but revenues missed analyst targets. The stock market can be an odd valuing mechanism. A cannabis company like Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) can forecast up to 40% EBITDA growth while the stock trades at a discount and a tech giant can have growth predicted to not top 10% while the stock trades at a premium multiple. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on this stock and the general U.S. MSO (multi-state operator) space.
Citigroup expected to write down $100M on Russian FICC exposure - IFR

Citigroup (C -2.5%) tops the list of global investment banks with the biggest exposure to Russia in emerging market fixed-income and currencies trading at $100M, reports International Financing Review. Goldman Sachs (GS -1.8%) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF -5.6%) each lost ~$50M and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3.0%) lost ~$30M, IFR said,...
Intel CEO, chairman buy shares as stock sits near 52-week low

After Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares declined precipitously following its February 17 investor day, a couple of notable insiders have purchased the chipmaker's stock for the first time in months. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger, along with Intel's (INTC) Chairman Ishrak Omar, both purchased shares this week, with Gelsinger adding 5,600 shares and...
CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Hello, everyone and welcome to the First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for CLPS Incorporation. Please note that [technical difficulty] I will turn the call over to Rhon Galicha from CLPS Investor Relations for opening remarks and introductions. Please note that today's call is being recorded. Please go ahead, Mr. Rhon.
