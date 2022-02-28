Buffett doubles down on boring Berkshire

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Whether it’s “stocks, apartments, farms, oil wells, whatever”, Warren Buffett thinks it’s overpriced. In his company Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRKa.N) annual investor letter published over the weekend, the Oracle of Omaha says interest rates have pushed the prices of investments up too far for comfort. So Buffett has been using his cash pile to buy Berkshire’s shares.

During the past two years, that has amounted to 9% of the total stock outstanding at the end of 2019, or almost $52 billion. Total returns on the $713 billion investment firm, which owns everything from railroads to Apple (AAPL.O) stock, have only narrowly beaten the S&P 500 Index over that period. But that’s a feat considering Buffett’s portfolio also includes old-school read more U.S. companies like Bank of America (BAC.N) and Coca-Cola (KO.N).

He still has a cash position of about $144 billion, roughly half the size of U.S. oil giant Chevron’s (CVX.N) market capitalization. With the S&P 500 up almost 50% in two years, the purchasing power of that pile looks relatively smaller. That may be why Buffett notes “internal opportunities” deliver far better returns than acquisitions. In other words, more of the less-exciting same. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his / her own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Defence stocks’ surge is only getting started

Pay-later deal mostly buys Zip some time now

Block avoids round hole

Swiss Re Covid cure is risky route back to health

Ukraine war flashes neon warning lights for chips

Editing by John Foley and Pranav Kiran

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.