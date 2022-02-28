ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Buffett doubles down on boring Berkshire

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLFCi_0eRYxiar00

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Whether it’s “stocks, apartments, farms, oil wells, whatever”, Warren Buffett thinks it’s overpriced. In his company Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRKa.N) annual investor letter published over the weekend, the Oracle of Omaha says interest rates have pushed the prices of investments up too far for comfort. So Buffett has been using his cash pile to buy Berkshire’s shares.

During the past two years, that has amounted to 9% of the total stock outstanding at the end of 2019, or almost $52 billion. Total returns on the $713 billion investment firm, which owns everything from railroads to Apple (AAPL.O) stock, have only narrowly beaten the S&P 500 Index over that period. But that’s a feat considering Buffett’s portfolio also includes old-school read more U.S. companies like Bank of America (BAC.N) and Coca-Cola (KO.N).

He still has a cash position of about $144 billion, roughly half the size of U.S. oil giant Chevron’s (CVX.N) market capitalization. With the S&P 500 up almost 50% in two years, the purchasing power of that pile looks relatively smaller. That may be why Buffett notes “internal opportunities” deliver far better returns than acquisitions. In other words, more of the less-exciting same. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his / her own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Defence stocks’ surge is only getting started

Pay-later deal mostly buys Zip some time now

Block avoids round hole

Swiss Re Covid cure is risky route back to health

Ukraine war flashes neon warning lights for chips

Editing by John Foley and Pranav Kiran

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Markets Insider

Mark Cuban brushes off the idea of a Russia-Ukraine dash for cash, saying investors don't have much alternative to markets if they want good returns

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggested market reactions to Russia-Ukraine tensions might be exaggerated. "Markets always overreact and overcorrect to news, or anticipated news, particularly after a big run-up," he told Fox Business on Monday. Cuban said investor worries about Fed rate hikes are overblown, and there aren't many other good...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Interest Rates#Stock#Oracle#Bank Of America#Coca Cola#Chevron#Breakingviews#Twitter#Defence#Block#Swiss
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Omaha.com

Buy now... or wait? Housing market predictions for 2022

The housing market continues to break records, and host Teri Barr is talking with Natalie Campisi, a Mortgage and Housing Analyst with Forbes Advisor, about the ongoing trend of high prices and low supply. Natalie fills us in on what to expect if you are in the market for a...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

340K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy