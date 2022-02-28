ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FiscalNote Names Exec To Newly Created Post: President, COO

By Tony Silber
mediapost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiscalNote, the company that owns CQ and Roll Call, two of the best-known media brands covering the U.S. Congress, last week announced the appointment of its current general counsel and chief content officer, Josh Resnik, to the newly created position of president and COO. In his new role, Resnik...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

