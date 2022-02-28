Undocumented people in Illinois could soon get health care

There is much to like in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. If it passes along the lines of what is proposed, Illinois will fully fund planned increases in K-12 education, provide more money for low-income people to attend college, fund pensions above what is required by law, keep paying down bills and set aside money for a rainy day. Rating agencies, which recently gave Illinois its first credit-rating boost in two decades, are taking notice.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO