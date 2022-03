To be expected, Bob Saget’s death in early January 2022 sent major ripples of mourning throughout the pop culture sphere, as well as through the comedian’s millions-strong fanbase. The sense of shock continues nearly two months later, in part due to the questions that remain surrounding the details of his sudden passing, but also because the guy was so beloved by just about anyone who knew of him. Widow Kelly Rizzo, who married Saget back in 2018, has witnessed first-hand just how deep and far-flung that love goes, and shared an emotional thank-you message to fans and new friends for aiding in her journey through the grieving process.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO