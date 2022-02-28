ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salary cap: Falcons' dead money total continues to climb

By Deen Worley
 8 days ago
The Falcons have been scraping by financially over the past couple of seasons and things won’t be any different in 2022.

Currently, Atlanta is $7 million over the projected cap total of $208.2 million. For as much as people joke about the cap being a myth and that dead money means nothing, both are in fact very real and play a role in how active a team can be during the offseason.

Where things sit now, the Falcons have the NFL’s fourth-highest dead cap total at $20.4 million. This is due to the Julio Jones trade last offseason and Dante Fowler’s release. The team is still on the books for Jones because the dead money on trades after June 1 is split over two seasons.

Of the top 10 teams with the highest dead cap totals, the Falcons and Saints are the only clubs exceeding the 2022 projected cap limit. So, how much of the cap space could be taken up by dead money when it’s all said and done?

Here are some potential pre-March 16 cap casualties and how they would affect Atlanta’s cap.

Post-March 16 trade/cut candidates and savings

The previous moves would just barely get the Falcons into a positive cap position by the start of the league year. However, the team will still need to make a number of other transactions to field a competitive roster.

Here are some post-March 16 trade and cut options for Atlanta and the potential savings provided by each.

Grady Jarrett (Trade)

  • Pre-June 1 Dead Cap: $7.3 million
  • Pre-June 1 Savings: $16.5 million
  • Post-June 1 Dead Cap: $7.3 million
  • Post-June 1 Savings: $16.5 million

Calvin Ridley (Trade)

  • Pre-June 1 Dead Cap: $0
  • Pre-June 1 Savings: $11.1 million
  • Post-June 1 Dead Cap: $0
  • Post-June 1 Savings: $11.1 million

Kaleb McGary (Trade)

  • Pre-June 1 Dead Cap: $1.4 million
  • Pre-June 1 Savings: $1.9 million
  • Post-June 1 Dead Cap: $1.4 million
  • Post-June 1 Savings: $1.9 million

Marlon Davidson (Release)

  • Pre-June 1 Dead Cap: $1.3 million
  • Pre-June 1 Savings: $591,603
  • Post-June 1 Dead Cap: $646,795
  • Post-June 1 Savings: $1.2 million

Final numbers

Total dead cap accumulated

  • Pre-June 1: $43.2 million
  • Post-June 1: $37.5 million

Available cap space accumulated

  • Pre-June 1: $40.4 million
  • Post-June 1: $46.4 million

#Falcons#Salary Cap#Dead Money#American Football#Calvin Ridley Lrb Trade#Post June 1 Savings
