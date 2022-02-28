Axiom discusses private crew launch to ISS

Today, Saturday February 19, NASA and Northrop Grumman will launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This will be the company’s 17th ISS resupply mission, following one in August last year, and the launch will take place from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.
Axiom Space officials may be taking three civilians up to the International Space Station at $55 million a seat along with their own employee, but they’d prefer not to be known as a space tourism company. “They’re not up to the paste their nose on the window,” said company...
As the first private astronaut mission launch from Florida nears, NASA experts will preview the launch during an update Monday. The space agency and Axiom Space signed an order in May 2021 to partner for the mission that would send private astronauts to the International Space Station. [TRENDING: Florida man...
The first all-private crew to visit the International Space Station is receiving final training in Houston — including a refresher on the toilets and kitchen — prior to next month’s launch. Private citizens have previously flown to the station, but they’ve been on government-owned spacecraft and accompanied...
A U.S. resupply ship is poised to blast off Saturday morning on a day-and-a-half-long journey to replenish the International Space Station. While two astronauts train for its robotic capture, the rest of the Expedition 66 crew focused on maintaining science hardware and orbital lab systems. Weather at the Wallops Flight...
NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live. Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying four people, including three paying customers, on a 10-day orbital jaunt.
NASA experts will join a virtual news conference hosted by Axiom Space to preview the launch of Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. EST Monday, Feb. 28. The virtual press conference will be available...
Axiom Space aims to set a standard for future crews with its pioneering mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next month. Axiom's Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the orbiting lab, is scheduled to launch on March 30 and last for 10 days. Ax-1's four spaceflyers — three paying customers and Axiom's Michael López-Alegría, who's commanding the mission — will fly inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which will lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
