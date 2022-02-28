ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Axiom discusses private crew launch to ISS

Times-Herald
 4 days ago

NASA experts discuss the scheduled March 30 launch of Axiom Mission...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA launch a cargo ship to the ISS today

Today, Saturday February 19, NASA and Northrop Grumman will launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This will be the company’s 17th ISS resupply mission, following one in August last year, and the launch will take place from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times-Herald

New batch of Starlink satellites launched

SpaceX launches 47 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. (Mar. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eb3125b5a8d9428fa2400925e25758a6.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

NASA to preview partnered private astronaut launch with Axiom Space

As the first private astronaut mission launch from Florida nears, NASA experts will preview the launch during an update Monday. The space agency and Axiom Space signed an order in May 2021 to partner for the mission that would send private astronauts to the International Space Station. [TRENDING: Florida man...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom#Ap Archive
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
scitechdaily.com

Cygnus Mission Go for Saturday Launch as Space Station Crew Preps

A U.S. resupply ship is poised to blast off Saturday morning on a day-and-a-half-long journey to replenish the International Space Station. While two astronauts train for its robotic capture, the rest of the Expedition 66 crew focused on maintaining science hardware and orbital lab systems. Weather at the Wallops Flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom will preview private Ax-1 ISS mission today: Watch live

NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live. Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying four people, including three paying customers, on a 10-day orbital jaunt.
HOUSTON, TX
Times-Herald

Oscar-nominated Indian documentary makes the news

Documentary "Writing With Fire," by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, puts the spotlight on the women journalists working for Indian newspaper Khabar Lahariya. (March 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e6994e2240c24214a6b33bd431deceab.
MOVIES
Times-Herald

Ukrainian-Americans struggle to contact loved ones

Overseas relatives of the sheltered Ukrainians struggle with overwhelming fear and guilt as they try to connect via text messages and other electronic means. (March 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e6cb14bdf47a4e90b6660edfe2ae0674.
SOCIETY
Times-Herald

AP journalists in Ukraine document military activity

AP journalists in Ukraine document military activity. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7db98a91755d46ab888805e631d195c0.
MILITARY
Times-Herald

AP Top Stories March 4 A

Here's the latest for Friday March 4: Fire in Ukraine nuclear plant put out; Russia captures strategic port; Russian and Ukrainian delegations agree to provide safe corridors for refugees; Car smashes into California preschool. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
INSTAGRAM
Times-Herald

Bald eagle pair hatches chick in snowy Calif. nest

A bald eagle chick has hatched in a snowy nest in the Southern California mountains. Friends of Big Bear Valley, which operates a webcam at the nest, says the chick was born Thursday afternoon. (March 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times-Herald

Mariupol medics fight to save lives of war wounded

Medics in the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol were racing to save lives on Thursday as the city comes under continued Russian bombardment. (March 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8dd71e360c2b479ba4dba7da6e012abe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Space.com

Ax-1, 1st all-private crewed flight to ISS, aims to blaze trail for future missions

Axiom Space aims to set a standard for future crews with its pioneering mission to the International Space Station (ISS) next month. Axiom's Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the orbiting lab, is scheduled to launch on March 30 and last for 10 days. Ax-1's four spaceflyers — three paying customers and Axiom's Michael López-Alegría, who's commanding the mission — will fly inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which will lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy