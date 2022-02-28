Billie Eilish and Finneas Pen Boy Band Song for Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ | Billboard News

Billie Eilish announced a new stop on her “Happier Than Ever” tour for Feb. 15 at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, which opened recently on Nov. 20, 2021. Despite the fact that the performance date was added just weeks before the event, Eilish had no trouble filling many of the seats in the 18,500-seat venue. In addition to her unique merchandise, Eilish and her team collaborated with organizations like Reverb and HeadCount to provide memorabilia, such as branded “VOTE!” pins and reusable water bottles, in exchange for donations. Eilish and her opening act, Dora Jar, had little issue captivating the hearts and attention of a diverse audience. The show featured songs from Eilish’s debut EP, which was released in 2017, through her most current album, “Happier Than Ever.” With such a unique and passionate performance and amazing pre-concert environment, there’s no way Eilish could have made any concertgoer “hate this city.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO