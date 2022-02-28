ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish and Finneas Pen Boy Band Song for Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Cover picture for the articleBetween the two of them, Billie Eilish and Finneas have worn many hats:...

SFGate

Van Morrison, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Other Best Song Nominees Convene for Oscar Panel

Famously mercurial rocker Van Morrison has not shown the same enthusiasm for Oscar campaigning that many of this year’s other Academy Awards nominees have. He and the equally press-shy Beyoncé have done little or no promotion for their respective nominations for best song, or for anything else that involves interviews. So it’s something of an event that Morrison did take part in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual panel of contenders for Oscars’ song prize, along with representatives from all the other films and songs.
Billboard

Dolly Parton Will Livestream Her First SXSW Appearance

Dolly Parton has teamed with Blockchain Creative Labs to launch the “Dollyverse” audience-centric Web3 experience at South by Southwest beginning next week. Parton will make her inaugural appearance at SXSW on March 18, when she and author James Patterson will appear at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater to discuss their upcoming novel Run, Rose, Run, which releases March 7. Parton is also slated to release a companion album on March 4.
Billie Eilish
Finneas
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Billboard

50 Cent Blasts STARZ, Says He’s Leaving Network Due to ‘Dumb S— I Deal With’

50 Cent unleashed on STARZ via social media on Tuesday (March 1), threatening to leave the network and claiming that his contract is up. The first of a string of Instagram posts the rapper shared showed a video of a man packing his suitcase. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he captioned the post. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus. “
Billboard

Saweetie Performs a Sublime ‘Closer’ at 2022 Women in Music

Saweetie also accepted the Game Changer award, presented by her mother. Rap and pop star Saweetie took the stage at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday night (Mar. 2) to perform her Billboard Hot 100 hit single “Closer,” and accept her 2022 Billboard Women in Music Game Changer award.
The Fordham Observer

Women in Music: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish announced a new stop on her “Happier Than Ever” tour for Feb. 15 at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, which opened recently on Nov. 20, 2021. Despite the fact that the performance date was added just weeks before the event, Eilish had no trouble filling many of the seats in the 18,500-seat venue. In addition to her unique merchandise, Eilish and her team collaborated with organizations like Reverb and HeadCount to provide memorabilia, such as branded “VOTE!” pins and reusable water bottles, in exchange for donations. Eilish and her opening act, Dora Jar, had little issue captivating the hearts and attention of a diverse audience. The show featured songs from Eilish’s debut EP, which was released in 2017, through her most current album, “Happier Than Ever.” With such a unique and passionate performance and amazing pre-concert environment, there’s no way Eilish could have made any concertgoer “hate this city.”
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
Billboard

Madonna Adds Fireboy DML to Viral ‘Frozen’ Remix: Listen

What happens when fire meets ice? Apparently, TikTok-ready remixes of 1990s pop hits. Madonna and Sickick have once again revamped the 63-year-old icon’s “Frozen,” dropping a new remix Thursday (March 3) with a little help from Fireboy DML. The resurgence of Madonna’s 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No....
ComicBook

Nobody Like U From Disney And Pixar's Turning Red Released

Turning Red's "Nobody Like U" is being released as a stand alone track. Grammy-winning singer songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas wrote the banger for the latest Pixar entry. In fact, there are three lyric videos out for the Turning Red soundtrack today. Tracks include "Nobody Like U," "1 True Love," and "U Know What's Up." With the resurgence of Y2K-era style and music, dialing up a boy band for the movie was a no-brainer. 4*Town is a delightful quirk of the work of this Disney film. Now, you can listen to their hits whenever you want. Black Panther composer Ludwig Goransson really did some work crafting the score and people are ready to enjoy the film at home on Disney+ March 11.
Billboard

Golnar Khosrowshahi Accepts Executive of the Year | Women in Music 2022

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music event took place Wednesday (March 2) at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., honoring female executives and artists in the music industry. Chief among the industry-side honorees was Reservoir Media’s Golnar Khosrowshahi, Billboard’s Women In Music Executive of the Year.
