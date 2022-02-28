Herb of the Month: Lemongrass

Nervines are herbs that are intended to nourish and support the central nervous system, including the brain and nerves. They’re also known for restoring balance and restfulness in the body. Similar to how healthy food provides nutrients to our body, helping us to feel energized, nervines can also fight feelings of stress, and anxiousness in the nervous system. Our bodies contain over 7 trillion nerves that are responsible for spreading messages from your brain to the rest of the body and vice versa. The nervous system is interconnected with all the other parts of your body, which are all dependent upon one another to function. As a result, nervines are oftentimes consumed with other herbs or medications that support different systems and structures of the body. This is known as a complementary medicine and can be used as a more natural alternative to medications for treating symptoms such as anxiety or insomnia.

