Is there anything an egg can’t do? Poached, fried, or scrambled, eggs are there for you when you need a quick meal but don’t want to fuss. When you don’t have much on hand or when nothing else sounds good, eggs have got your back. And if you’re looking for an economical, easy source of protein, they’re a go-to solution for an endless variety of meals all day through. When there’s nothing else to eat, chances are you have an egg or two. You can make a light dinner out of scrambled eggs and toast, or make a quick potato and egg burrito with salsa. Keep a dozen eggs on hand and you are invincible.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO