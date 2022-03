Fannett-Metal (14-11), winners of five of their last six games, travelled to Everett on Wednesday evening to take on Shanksville in a District Five Consolation Round game with the winner advancing to the PIAA State Playoffs. In a tightly contested game the Tigers hung on for a 74-72 victory to finish in third place and punch their ticket to the States for the first time since the 1994-95 season. “This really is a very special group of young men. I knew when I was coaching them in elementary school that they were going to accomplish great things some day. They play so hard and I am so proud of them”, said Fannett-Metal Coach Paul Coffman.

EVERETT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO