Bitcoin is one of the most exciting and profitable gifts from the technology along with the internet, and the day is near when bitcoin will be a future. Bitcoin is a digital form of currency that we can send or gain from its other user. This digital form of currency is independent of the single administration, or banking systems and can be transferred from one user to another with its peer-to-peer technology. This peer-to-peer technology is a networking system in which there is no need for any third party. Bitcoins are mined with some special computers that are designed for bitcoin's printing. This process of printing or mining is known as "mining".

