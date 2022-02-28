Kah-Nee-Ta resort to reopen in 2023

Warm Springs Tribes partner with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl to develop and operate the facility

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has announced plans to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort enterprises in 2023, partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to develop and manage the facility.

The Monday, Feb. 28 announcement says the Tribes expect the resort to create 50 full-time jobs and another 80 part-time jobs during the 6-month busy season. Year-round the resort will likely support 15 full-time jobs and more than 20 part-time employees.

The CTWS Tribal Council approved funding of $4.58 million to bring back the Kah-Nee-Ta Village and expand the hot springs in the recreational pool areas and Motel, Teepee, and RV Lodging areas.

The lodge at Kah-Nee-Ta is not part of the reopening plan at this point. Like the Village, it has been shuttered since 2018.

The tribe will spend $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair the wastewater system that serves Kah-Nee-Tah and the local community.

The CTWS developed the Village as a day-use area with an Olympic-size swimming pool and limited hot spring soaking in the early 1960s.

The Tribes closed the resort in September of 2018, laying off 146 employees. At the time of closing, the resort's General Manager Marie Kay Williams told employees they were looking for a pathway to financing. "However, with no lease in place the resort cannot continue operating below a self-sustaining level. (Closing) is necessary to ensure we protect any further risk to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs."

Tribal elder and former Tribal executive and former Kah-Nee-TA employee, Charles Jackson will be pleased to see the Village reopen.

"In the early 1960s, our visionary Tribal leaders saw the opportunity to develop a unique tourist attraction and put the Warm Springs Reservation on the map as a major destination," recalls Jackson. "My first real wage earning jobs as a youth were maintenance kid and lifeguard at Kah-Nee-Ta. Credit goes to the current Tribal Council and other members of the local community for their support and decision to restore this Oregon landmark, create local jobs for our Tribal youth, and begin to rebuild the reservation's economy devastated by the COVID pandemic."

Mt. Hood Skibowl, working with the Warm Spring Economic Development Corporation, created a multiphase plan for the Kah-Nee-Ta property.

"Tribal Council directed us to focus on the first phase of the plan â€“ to open and breathe new life into the Kah-Nee-Ta Village," said WSEDC Executive Director Jim Souers. "This phase brings the family-style Village back to life while returning it to what it has always been, a place that contributes to the wellness of those who experience its natural mineral hot spring water."

"We are excited to be part of the relaunch of the Kah-Nee-Ta Village to promote the cultural heritage and bring visitors back to experience the natural healing power of the hot springs, which dates back 10,000 years ago," said Kirk Hanna, owner and president of Mt. Hood Skibowl. "In addition, the Village will provide employment opportunities to the community, contributing to the warm Springs economy."

