Marvel 2024 release dates just leaked: 4 mysterious movies await

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago

Marvel surprised fans last fall by delaying the release dates for all MCU Phase 4 titles. Reports that followed revealed Kevin Feige & Co. planned extensive reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which explained the delays. We later learned that the reshoots were so extensive, they lasted through Christmas. Marvel reportedly wanted to fix the storyline and add more cameos to the movie.

In addition to delaying all the MCU release dates, Marvel also removed some of the “Untitled Marvel” projects from the earlier release calendar without providing a new calendar. At the time, only one out of three Untitled Marvel projects that were part of Disney’s 2023 schedule got new premiere dates. That unknown movie is now supposed to be the final film release of 2023

Fast-forward to late February, and we now have released dates for four Untitled Marvel movies that should premiere in 2024.

The novel coronavirus pandemic forced Marvel to stop work on MCU Phase 4 productions in early 2020, as the world went into isolation for several months. The studio postponed all movie and TV show release dates as a result. It made additional changes to the schedule after that.

The latest modifications came in mid-October 2021 when Disney pushed back the release dates of several titles, not just the highly anticipated MCU titles.

The current MCU Phase 4 movie schedule

Before we look at the new leak, we’ll remind you of Marvel’s current film release dates for 2022 and 2023. In total, Marvel has seven movies plans for the two-year period. Three of them will drop this year, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: May 6th, 2022
  • Thor: Love and Thunder: July 8th, 2022
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: November 11th, 2022

We also have four release dates for 2023, but only three titles have been announced. Marvel has yet to reveal the November 3rd, 2023 movie.

  • The Marvels: February 17th, 2023
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5th, 2023
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: July 28th, 2023
  • Untitled Marvel: November 3rd, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Al8cR_0eRYm23J00
Who needs more Spider-Men when MJ (Zendaya) can stand up to Doctor Strange? Image source: Sony

Marvel release dates for 2024

This brings us to the new Marvel release date leak from Reddit that offers release dates for four Untitled Marvel movies expected to drop in 2024. The dates supposedly come from an updated Disney movie release schedule covering plenty of 2024 releases, not just Marvel.

Here’s the MCU Phase 4 schedule for the four untitled projects:

  • February, 16th, 2024
  • May 3rd, 2024
  • July 26th, 2024
  • November 8th, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the four Marvel movies planned for 2024 have familiar release dates. We’re getting them in February, May, July, and November. You’ll see the same cadence in the 2022 and 2023 schedules. The only difference is that we’ll only have three Marvel movies in theaters this year, due to the delays.

The details we want most are still missing in action — the movie titles. Marvel has yet to announce project titles beyond Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And the studio isn’t necessarily under any pressure to do so, given all these delays.

But as it stands now, we have five Untitled Marvel release dates through the end of 2024. And that’s quite exciting.

We know of three Marvel movies in the works that still lack official release dates. We’re talking about are Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and the Blade reboot, all of which have been announced. These three movies are likely spread out among the five release dates above. But that still leaves two mysterious untitled projects that Marvel has not yet revealed.

