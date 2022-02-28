ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boggle: Follow the Letters to Find 8 Mammals

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
 4 days ago
Exercise your mind by searching for words hidden in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle BrainBusters word challenge.

Bonus answers to Boggle Brain Building Puzzle below

Boggle Brain-Building Puzzle Answers

DEER

TIGER

OTTER

BEAVER

COUGAR

GOPHER

HAMSTER

© 2022 TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.

‘Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age’

From the Boomer book review

A recent study asked Americans ages 60 and older what condition they were most afraid of getting. Alzheimer’s or dementia was the number one answer (35%), followed by cancer (23%) and stroke (15%). In Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta shares insights into how to stave off the dreaded dementia and keep your brain healthy.

According to Gupta, cognitive decline is not inevitable. In fact, he says, “We can have a huge impact in our brain’s fate with simple lifestyle choices.” A healthy brain offers more benefits than just remembering details, he says. “You can be more productive and joyful, as well as more present for everyone with whom you interact,” he writes. “You will also develop more of that critical ingredient, resilience, so the optimization of your brain isn’t derailed by the trials of daily life.”

… One important and surprising point that the book makes is that staving off dementia begins early. … Gupta suggest that even young adults should be taking efforts to combat decline in later years.

KEEP PLAYING, KEEP GROWING …

Much more than just the Boggle brain teaser game

For mental fitness and fun, we present Boomer Brain Games for baby boomers, a mix of puzzles and quizzes to stimulate your mind and your sense of joy. We offer classic games such as Jumble and Boggle, a cartoon caption contest, and crossword puzzles and trivia quizzes with a hearty dose of baby boomer pop culture.

See, exercise can be fun!

At BoomerMagazine.com, play trivia quizzes and interactive crossword puzzles

Find baby-boomer-tailored topics such as the Classic TV Ads trivia quiz, Wintry trivia and crossword puzzle, Virginia Historic Beverages trivia, Music, Spring, Feel-Good Fun, Gardens & Greenery, Dy-no-mite ’70s trivia, Pop Culture Memories, About Those Museums, Behind the Curtain, Atlantic Beach Life, and Heavy & Groovy 1969.

Boomer Magazine

Jumble for Kids and Adults: Little Green Man and Lion Cubs

Play the Jumble mental games and giggles – unscramble the words and the humorous bonus answer. Start with the Jumble Fun for Kids as a warm-up, or share the challenge with a favorite youngster. Build your brain. Mental exercises and games, like the Jumble puzzles, can expand vocabulary, strengthen...
KIDS
Boomer Magazine

4 Legit Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate

You’ve seen the chocolate-is-healthy headlines – and who wouldn’t want to buy into them? Looking for license to eat decadent goodness? Here are some facts on the health benefits of dark chocolate backed by research: nothing funded by chocolate companies and no small, one-off studies without a larger body of research backing them up. Take a look.
NUTRITION
Boomer Magazine

Main Street Steakhouse, Richmond

Is it just me, or does news that a new restaurant is opening up excite you, too? Sometime last summer, I read that a new steakhouse was heading into Downtown Richmond. Ever since Main Street Steakhouse opened at 1112 E. Main St. this past October, I’ve been promising myself that I was going to check it out. But when you get my age, time flies even when you’re not having fun, so several months passed and I still hadn’t visited.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: From Swing to Twang

Each week in “What’s Booming,” Boomer works to bring the best events relevant to the Richmond, Virginia, segment of our audience. This week, we bring you drama and a diversity of music, from swing to twang, as big as our spacious country. ‘A Doll’s House – Part...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

