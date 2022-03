Former state Rep. George Moraitis, R-Fort Lauderdale, said Tuesday he is “definitely, strongly considering” running for Congress. Moraitis has thought before about running for Congress, but the announcement Monday by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch that he won’t seek re-election has accelerated that thinking. On Oct. 1, Deutch will become CEO of the American Jewish Committee. Also considering ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO