ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

American coach Jesse Marsch hired by EPL struggler Leeds

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZtyf_0eRYjoOH00
FILE - Leipzig's head coach Jesse Marsch applauds after their German Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Wolfsburg, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. American coach Jesse Marsch has been hired by Leeds it was announced Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 and the club is hoping a late-season change in manager can help to preserve its English Premier League status. Marsch replaces Marcelo Bielsa and is back in work nearly three months after leaving German team Leipzig. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

American coach Jesse Marsch was hired by Leeds on Monday, with the club hoping a late-season change in manager can help to preserve its English Premier League status.

Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa, who was fired on Sunday following a dramatic downturn in results, and is back in work nearly three months after leaving German team Leipzig.

He was previously at another Red Bull-backed club in Salzburg, which he led to back-to-back league-and-cup doubles in Austria.

Marsch has signed a deal until June 2025, with the appointment pending international clearance.

Leeds has dropped to within two points of the relegation zone after losing five of its last six league games. A 4-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday proved to be Bielsa’s final match in charge and meant Leeds had let in 20 goals in February — the most conceded in a single month in league history.

“I have to identify how to do the important things and simple things right away, before building the complexity moving forwards,” Marsch said

“We have all the tools here. I’m here to help this group understand how we can get better and handling the moment right now, we have to stay calm and control what we can control. We are still in a good situation where we control all of our destiny.”

Embedded in the Red Bull project for the last seven years through his coaching roles in New York, Salzburg and for four months at Leipzig, Marsch has an attacking, hard-running, heavy-pressing style that is not too dissimilar to Bielsa’s.

“My style of play, my aggressiveness and the desire I have for teams to be intensive and to run and make things difficult for the opponent fits with what has been done here for 3 1/2 years, (under Bielsa),” the former U.S. midfielder said.

That should make the transition easier for the 48-year-old Marsch at Leeds, though he takes over a team low on confidence and with a number of injuries to key players such as first-choice striker Patrick Bamford, England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper.

Marsch follows fellow American Bob Bradley, who managed Swansea for 85 days in 2016, in coaching in the Premier League. There was also David Wagner, a German-born former U.S. international, who managed Huddersfield in England’s top division from 2017-19.

Marsch’s first game in charge will be against Leicester on Saturday and he acknowledged he has a hard act to follow in Bielsa, who got Leeds back into the Premier League for the first time since 2004 and is one of the world’s most respected coaches.

“I followed his career and watched what he has done from afar and certainly he is a hero here,” Marsch said. “How he has helped transform Leeds United into a Premier League team is pretty amazing.

“For me, I just want help to take the torch to the next phase. Everything that has been done has laid an incredible foundation.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lyon finds scoring touch to beat Lorient 4-1 and move to 6th

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Romain Faivre scored twice as Lyon won at struggling Lorient 4-1 to move up to sixth place in the French league on Friday. Forwards Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi set each other up on the other goals as Lyon moved two points behind Rennes in fourth spot. Fourth guarantees automatic entry into next season’s Europa League.
SOCCER
247Sports

Jesse Marsch's Tenure Begins At Leeds

Thomas Rongen and Luis Miguel Echegaray join Brandon Baylor to discuss Jesse Marsch being appointed as the new manager at Leeds United and what he can bring to the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Bob Bradley
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Associated Press

Augsburg beats Bielefeld 1-0 in Bundesliga relegation fight

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — Daniel Caligiuri scored early in the second half to lead Augsburg to a 1-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld in their Bundesliga relegation fight on Friday. Caligiuri scored with Augsburg’s first shot on target in the 50th minute to lift his team three points above Hertha Berlin in the relegation playoff place, and a point above Bielefeld. Hertha hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and can overtake Bielefeld if it claims its first win this year. There are nine rounds of games remaining after this weekend.
SOCCER
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts West Ham; Madrid vs Sociedad

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool can trim the deficit to Premier League leader Manchester City to three points by beating West Ham at Anfield. That would pile the pressure on City ahead of the Manchester derby against United on Sunday. American coach Jesse Marsch takes charge of Leeds for the first time in an away match against Leicester, with his new team having been dragged into the relegation fight. Leeds is two points above third-to-last Burnley, which hosts Chelsea. In another key game at the bottom, last-placed Norwich is at home to Brentford, which has slipped like Leeds toward the bottom three and is three points out of it. Newcastle looks to continue its surge away from trouble with a home win over Brighton.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Leeds United#American#Epl Struggler Leeds#English#German#Red Bull#Tottenham
The Associated Press

Eight great moments in the career of legspinner Shane Warne

SYDNEY (AP) — Eight great moments in the career of Shane Warne, who died Friday at the age of 52, as compiled by the Australian Associated Press:. Before the Mike Gatting “Ball of the Century” there was the miracle in Colombo that truly announced Warne on the world stage. Chasing 181 for victory, Sri Lanka was cruising at 127-2 when Australia’s spinners came on. Greg Matthews took 4-37 and Warne 3-0 in his last 13 balls to win the match for Australia. Before that spell, in the second innings of his third test match, Warne had the career figures of 1-335. From there, Warne never looked back.
SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Another World Champion Promises To Return To WWE

He’s a big one to have back. WWE has a long history of bringing in celebrities to take part in major wrestling events. The idea makes a lot of sense as fans can be interested in seeing what happens when someone famous steps into their world. It can make for some fascinating moments, especially if the celebrity has some kind of an athletic background. That might be the case again soon.
WWE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

786K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy