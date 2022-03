The reason why Rivian fell short of its production target in 2021 still holds. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock dropped Friday morning, shedding almost 4.6% in the first hour of trading before gaining some ground. The electric-vehicle (EV) stock was already under a bit of pressure this week after Rivian's expansion project ran into hurdles, and it appears some of the things CEO RJ Scaringe just said at the Wolfe Research virtual global auto, auto-tech, and mobility conference failed to lift investor sentiment.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO