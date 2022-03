Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania, covers 3.4 million Pennsylvanians,. Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic could see that health care coverage end later this year due the likely eventual end of a federal emergency declaration. State officials say they are working to make sure as few people as possible lose coverage, though some individuals will likely no longer be Medicaid-eligible and will have to shift to different programs.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO