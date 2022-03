While Colorado isn't associated with tornadoes in the same capacity as neighboring states like Kansas and Nebraska, we do have a history of them nonetheless. If you look at a topographical map of Colorado, it's easy to see where the state is essentially cut in half by the continental divide. The state is broken up into the Western Slope and the Front Range and because it is so flat, the Front Range is where the vast majority of the recorded tornadoes in Colorado have happened.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO