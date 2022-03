Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has addressed the state of the game's current maps, even suggesting that the maps are too big. In a recent blog post, the developer outlined what it sees as the “current problems that we face with gameplay on maps", going into detail about the problems the community has brought up and offering specific examples about what it's doing to fix them. Interestingly the developer admits that one of Battlefield 2042's key selling points, the sheer scale of maps, might actually be one of its biggest problems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO