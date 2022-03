The pandemic has tested every part of our lives, and Oregon’s small businesses are still reeling from the economic shocks. Over the past year, technical assistance programs run by local organizations and funded by the state of Oregon have helped local businesses weather the storm. Thousands of businesses in every corner of the state have been able to keep their doors open because of these programs. As legislators make key budgeting decisions in Salem, robust technical assistance programs will help ensure we rebuild a resilient economy that works for us all.

OREGON STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO