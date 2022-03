Thomas Rhett teamed up with breakout talent Breland to debut their brand new collaboration "Praise the Lord" at the 2022 ACM Awards. Released Monday (March 7), just hours before the ceremony began, "Praise the Lord" is an upbeat, country soul track that lifts spirits immediately. Breland began this performance in an ivory denim jacket and jeans as a about a dozen choir singers and dancers wearing canary yellow gowns streamed down the stairs of the upper bowl of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Each looked a bit more joyful than the last as they worked through the too-short song.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO