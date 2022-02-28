ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Higher Pump Prices Reflect War’s Dark Uncertainties

By Press release
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH — Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has roiled the oil market, with crude spiking briefly to over $100/bbl before settling back into the mid-$90s. The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Sticker shock: SoCal drivers seeing higher prices at the gas pump

Gas prices are continuing to rise in Southern California, and drivers are bracing for them to go even higher. “It’s ridiculous to be honest … It’s never going down, it’s always going up, but you just got to go,” said driver Jack Piskulya. Analysts say drivers in the Long Beach and L.A. area are paying […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Lootpress

As Oil Prices March Higher, so Do Prices at the Pump

(LOOTPRESS) – The potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia is having a rippling effect on the oil market, which in turn is driving up the price of gasoline in the U.S. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago.
TRAFFIC
WTOK-TV

As war rages in Ukraine, expect higher gas prices here in America

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shocked the world and all of its assets. Here in Mississippi, State Economist Corey Miller says everyday necessities will be impacted as well. “Higher gas prices for Mississippians might be the biggest impact we see from this conflict,” he said....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Russia's attack on Ukraine means these prices are going even higher

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine could drive prices even higher at a moment when inflation is already rising at the fastest clip in decades. Economists are racing to assess the impact of the attack, which could spark the biggest war in Europe since 1945. The conflict is unlikely to tip the global economy back into recession, they say, but market tumult, the threat of punishing sanctions and potential supply disruptions are already pushing up the wholesale price of energy and some agricultural products. Consumers will pay more for gasoline and food as a result.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Crude Oil Prices#American#Eia#Commonwealth#Oil Market Dynamics#Wti
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy