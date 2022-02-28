ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' LeBron James to Move NBA into Las Vegas Expansion, says Bill Simmons

By Grant Afseth
 4 days ago

The NBA last added expansion franchises in 2004 when the league grew to 30 teams with the addition of the Charlotte Bobcats. Could the league look to soon add more franchises into the fold?

On the latest edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons claims to have "intel" about the NBA's plans to expand to Las Vegas with the involvement of superstar LeBron James in the ownership group.

“I have some intel,” Simmons said. “I think the league is going to expand to Vegas and Seattle.”

Among the key benefits for the NBA would be the raise of a combined "6.5, 7 billion of the two teams" by undergoing expansion. After a decline in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding two teams could bring a boost to help make up for a rather unprecedented decline in revenue in sports.

“I’m just saying, the Vegas thing, I would watch that," Simmons said. "I think it’s officially real — LeBron is definitely going to be involved in that.”

There's long been speculation about the NBA installing two expansion franchises with Seattle and Las Vegas being the two markets to monitor. For Vegas, it's gone beyond the point of speculation.

In Oct. 2021, Mike Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal asked Silver about an NBA expansion franchise in Vegas. Silver responded saying the league is not ready "right now' for expansion but "no doubt Vegas will be on the list."

“It’s on a list at the point that we do turn to expansion, which isn’t right now, but at some point, no doubt Vegas will be on the list.”

With the NHL and NFL experiencing success in Las Vegas with the Golden Knights and Raiders, the taboo nature surrounding the idea of expanding to the market has diminished.

There are a few factors to take into consideration beginning with conference alignment as a key issue. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans each are the most East-ward teams not currently members of the Eastern Conference.

Comments / 23

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bill Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Lakers#The Charlotte Bobcats#The Bill Simmons Podcast#Nhl#The Golden Knights#Raiders#The Eastern Conference
Sports
