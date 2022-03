My sister and brother-in-law spent their entire careers teaching. For my sister, it was first graders. My brother-in-law taught earth science. They poured their heart and soul into helping the children that came through their classrooms. It was a calling. And so it is for teachers all across Iowa. But today, teaching is as challenging as ever. Depleted resources. Staff shortages. The grind of the pandemic. Teachers are burned out and as we’ve been reporting as recently as this week, they’re ready to leave the profession altogether.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO