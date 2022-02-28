ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Man Charged In Coon Rapids Homicide Awaits Extradition To Minnesota After Arrest In Nevada

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids man charged with allegedly murdering another man last week has been arrested in Nevada, according to Anoka County officials.

John Hare, 42, faces a second-degree intentional murder charge in connection to a homicide in Coon Rapids on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police officers and Anoka County deputies responded that day to the report of a suspicious death at a residence on the 10100 block of Wintergreen Street Northwest. Upon entering the residence, officers found a deceased man, 62-year-old David Nelson of Coon Rapids, on the floor with blood around his body. A bloody hammer was located near his body.

The medical examiner determined Nelson had been dead for at least 24 hours.

Also near Nelson’s body were two phones, one belonging to the victim and another to Hare.

According to the complaint, a witness, who was a past girlfriend of Hare, told police that she went to Nelson’s place on Sunday after Hare told her he needed help. When she arrived, she saw Nelson on the floor covered in blood, but still alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Ap8_0eRYeNDd00

John Hare (credit: Nye Co. Sheriff’s Office)

She said that Hare made a comment about Nelson trying to commit suicide, but Nelson responded by saying “No, I didn’t, you kicked my ass.” She told police that she then got Nelson a glass of water and left the residence, scared of what Hare may do to her.

Officers executed a search warrant at Hare’s house, which is close by, and recovered “wet, freshly washed clothes that smelled strongly of bleach,” the complaint said. Investigators also found drops of blood on the snow outside, and a blood smear on a light switch by the house door.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Hare had another cell phone, which was tracked to the area of Nye County in Nevada.

On Monday, Anoka County officials announced that Hare was arrested in Nevada and is now awaiting extradition.

“These violent and tragic situations force us to pause and reflect on the delicate nature of life as we mourn for the loss for this family. Our protectors will always put forth incredible efforts to fight for the victims and to bring the suspects to justice,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said.

If convicted, Hare could face up to 40 years in prison. The case remains under investigation.

