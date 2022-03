Celebrate the spring season with several new sweet treats available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting today. First off, let’s take a little trip over to Sunset Boulevard where multiple locations are serving up sweets. At Hollywood Scoops, the Orange Blossom Shake has everything you need to stay cool and, most importantly, satisfied. This orange and cream milkshake is absolutely beautiful (and tasty), topped with whipped cream and an orange-scented donut – how can you resist that? As an avid milkshake and donut connoisseur, I know I’ll be dropping into the Hollywood Scoops for this shake (likely more than once).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO