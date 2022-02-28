ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese cyberspies target govts with their ‘most advanced’ backdoor

By Bill Toulas
bleepingcomputer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article​Security researchers have discovered Daxin, a China-linked stealthy backdoor specifically designed for deployment in hardened corporate networks that feature advanced threat detection capabilities. According to a technical report published by Symantec's Threat Hunter team today, Daxin is one of the most advanced backdoors ever seen deployed by Chinese actors....

www.bleepingcomputer.com

