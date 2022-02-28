ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hack VC Launches Andreessen-Backed $200M Crypto Fund

By Andrew Hayward
decrypt.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firm, which also puts on developer conferences, will invest in early-stage crypto startups and protocols. Hack VC has raised a $200 million early-stage crypto investment fund. The fund is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity, and others. Investment firm Hack VC is diving deeper into the blockchain...

decrypt.co

