20 Best Chocolate Easter Bunnies To Sweeten Up Those Baskets

By Leigh Blickley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Easter fast approaching, it’s time to find that perfect chocolate bunny to be the centerpiece of those festive Easter baskets. Whether you’re looking for something small or enormous, a molded chocolate rabbit is usually nestled within paper grass and set to shine against toys and other candies within children’s Easter...

TODAY.com

42 Easter brunch recipes for a memorable springtime spread

Easter is a special time for all who celebrate. An important holiday in the Christian faith, Easter also symbolizes the ushering in of springtime and rebirth of all the living things around us. It's a time when the seasons breathe new life into the fields, and bright new flavors are aplenty. To celebrate this wonderful day, we're rounding up some of our more cherished Easter brunch recipes to make menu planning a joy.
RECIPES
Mashed

Skittles Just Got A Special Makeover For Easter

Marshmallow Peeps, pastel-colored M&M's, and bunny-shaped Reese's cups may be Easter candy classics, but Skittles is also entering the ring this year with a springtime sweet of its own. While chewy and fruity original Skittles are typically eaten year-round — especially among chocolate haters — these new candies have an updated Easter aesthetic that still allows you to "Taste the Rainbow," based on a photo shared to Instagram.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Losing It Over This Premium Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Few foods pair better together than chocolate and peanut butter. This perfect blend of sweet and salty is a treat for the taste buds, and it turns out there are a few scientific reasons why we can't stop reaching for this flavor combination. The smooth blend of rich chocolate and the salty flavor of peanut butter creates something called a "dynamic sensory contrast," which are two contrasting, interesting textures that excite our taste buds when combined. According to Mic, this decadent combo also produces the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction that occurs when certain foods are cooked, and one that might make your mouth water.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
princesspinkygirl.com

Bunny Bait – Easter Chex Mix

This no-bake Bunny Bait recipe is a delicious munchable, crunchable sweet and savory Chex Mix snack, simply made in 15 minutes with Chex cereal and Cheerios, pretzels, peanuts, M&Ms, and butterscotch chips and then tossed in melted white chocolate. Bunny Bait has the same crunchy texture and addictive nature as...
RECIPES
Mashed

Walmart Is Selling An Apple Jacks-Filled Bunny For Easter

Brace yourselves: Eggs, chicks, bunnies, and candies in shades of pastels are here and it's time for all-things-Easter to reign on supermarket shelves. From now until Easter Sunday on April 17, it's going to be challenging to visit a grocery store without walking out with a sizeable stash of Easter candy. And if you think that you have the willpower to do otherwise, it's likely that the news of all the stops that candy makers are pulling out this year has yet to reach your ears.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

For a classic Southern confection, you can't beat the Texas Sheet Cake. This classic dessert is a simple one-bowl chocolate cake (no creaming or layers involved) and with a stovetop chocolate-pecan frosting poured over the warm cake. How can you top that? With a few extra steps, you can turn this sweet treat into Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. And while you are at it, take it up a notch with the addition of chopped candies on top. These impressive and delicious cookies make wonderful food gifts, and you will surely want to add the recipe to your next cookie exchange party. Using a box cake mix (we like Betty Crocker Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake Mix) for the cookie dough is a great time saver. For the prettiest presentation, dip and top the cookies in batches of 7 or 8 to ensure the chocolate coating is still wet enough to allow the candy, pecans, and salt to adhere well.
FOOD & DRINKS
YourErie

Watch: Find fish fry dinners near you

Come dinner, fish fillets and mac and cheese could be on your plate. Fontaine Glenn was live in the control with more on where you can find fish dinners around town. For anyone participating in Lent, Fridays means meat is off the menu except for fish. The Knights of Columbus at Saint Luke Catholic Church […]
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Adorable Easter Gifts for Babies That Your Smallest Some-Bunny Will Love

It may seem like just yesterday we were celebrating Valentine’s Day, but Easter is hippity-hopping toward us faster than you can say “please pass the Peeps.” Which means it’s time to start stocking those Easter baskets … and yes, that can include even the newest members of the family. They may not be old enough for jelly beans and chocolate bunnies, but there’s no reason even the littlest babies shouldn’t have some treats from the Easter Bunny too! There are a ton of cute Easter-themed things that are a great way to commemorate the holiday in a fun and festive way — no sugar high or choking hazards required.
LIFESTYLE
Allrecipes.com

What Is White Chocolate and What Is It Made Of?

Nothing screams "decadence" quite like rich, creamy, and ridiculously sweet white chocolate. Whether you eat it alone or use it as an ingredient, the confection is fantastically indulgent. But what exactly is white chocolate – and what in the world is it made of? Let's find out:. What Is...
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Easter Cupcakes Recipes

Get the kids involved this Easter with our brilliant array of fun and colourful cupcakes. From fruity lemon meringue cupcakes to chocolatey Guinness cupcakes, there's something for everyone. If you fancy baking anymore Easter treats then we have lots of delicious teatime options to choose from.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

These Baked Oats TikTok Recipes Will Seriously Sweeten Up Your Breakfast

The baking trend shows no signs of slowing down on TikTok. First, there was baked feta pasta you likely saw everywhere, and then, you started scrolling past mouthwatering baked brie creations. Now, there are baked oats TikTok recipes that will have you racing to your kitchen to test out a new dish for breakfast. You've had oatmeal before, but these baked oatmeal dishes are so much more flavorful. In fact, these baked oatmeal recipes might even turn you into a morning person because of how excited you'll be to make and taste them.
RECIPES

