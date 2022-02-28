ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scheurer nurse practitioner knows ounce of prevention is worth pound of cure

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
Scheurer Health family nurse practitioner Joanna Matthews wants to motivate her patients to focus on wellness. (Scheurer Health/Contributed)

Joanna Matthews, a board-certified family nurse practitioner with Scheurer Primary Care locations in Pigeon and Elkton as well as Scheurer Health's Pigeon walk-in clinic, said she was drawn to her profession as a health care provider for a simple reason: She has always wanted to help people.

"I feel like as a person, that's who I am," she said. "I just feel really blessed. I've been able to find a career where I've been able to extend that same part of myself and help others with their health needs and goals."

Matthews joined Scheurer Health in 2014 as a registered nurse and made the transition to nurse practitioner in 2021.

A native of the Unionville-Sebewaing area, Matthews is especially grateful to have the chance to live and work so close to her hometown, something her career with Scheurer has provided. She said the Pigeon-based health system has a very supportive administration, which helps its care providers keep the focus on the patients, which benefits the community at large.

"They really have a good focus on the community and that really resonates with me as both a person and a provider," she said.

During her time as a registered nurse, Matthews gained experience working with cardiology patients, in the emergency department and with transferring patients to outlying medical care facilities. Now, in her role as a family nurse practitioner with a focus on primary care, she is able to treats patients across their life spans, from children to seniors and everyone in between.

As a health care provider, she knows its better for her patients to lead a healthy lifestyle, preventing disease instead of seeking treatment after they have become ill. She knows it can be a struggle with the time demands most of us face to make choices that are as healthy as they are convenient.

It takes effort to make those healthy choices and to stay physically active, and that's why she spends time with her patients to come up with strategies to meet their health goals, hopefully preventing chronic conditions like obesity, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

"It's exciting to be able to help patients, whether it's through education, motivation or helping them in a time where they're feeling sick or having a problem and getting them connected with the right answers and the right treatment," Matthews said.

She added that routine health care, including cancer screenings and regular wellness visits, are vital to maintaining good health.

Matthews, who resides in the Unionville-Sebewaing area with her husband, two daughters and two dogs, said she feels blessed to have the chance to live and work in the community in which she grew up doing something she has always wanted to do.

"I'm honored to work in health care," Matthews said. "I feel that it's my privilege to serve patients. And so the fact that I get to do that locally and work on such a great team is truly a blessing to me."

This story was presented as part of our annual Teachers and Healers special section, which recognizes people working in the medical and educational industries in the Upper Thumb.

