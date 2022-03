Since she first became a de facto muse for Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga early last year, Kim Kardashian has been unafraid to wear some of the designer’s boldest and most uncompromising looks. There was, of course, the full-body black bodysuit with a train she wore to the 2021 Met gala—with her face fully covered, it was read as a wink to her own inescapable celebrity—or the hot pink catsuits, one with an enormous ruffled cloak, that she wore for her Saturday Night Live debut back in October. Indeed, Kardashian has become so synonymous with Balenciaga over the past year that she became an official face of the brand when they revealed their summer 2022 campaign last month alongside Isabelle Huppert.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO