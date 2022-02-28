Collection

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Steff Yotka
 4 days ago
You can barely walk down the street in New York or open your Instagram feed without seeing one of Sea’s quilted coats. The pink-and-white and black-and-white wrap puffers are simply everywhere, beloved by real women and celebrities alike. Perhaps inspired by that success, Sea’s Monica Paolini and Sean Monahan are making...

Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
WWD

Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022

Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes pieces for her friends, the cool downtown types who wear fashion but have a sort of nonchalance about it. Her coolness factor can be seen in her casting, with Susan Cianciolo and Cole Mohr walking her runway. Zadeh produces pieces that are instant wardrobe updates and fall sees her continue to push her texture and craft focus in both her women’s and men’s lines.
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Curry Releases First Fashion Collection With JustFab

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry is furthering her partnership with JustFab with her first full fashion collection. The actress and cookbook author is releasing her first apparel and shoewear collection as part of her new global design partnership with JustFab. The partnership comes after Curry and JustFab teamed in October for a footwear collection.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 Curry’s new collection, which debuts on JustFab on Tuesday, includes apparel pieces like dresses, jumpsuits, tops, trousers, shorts and...
Sean Monahan
Vanity Fair

Iris Apfel, in Her 100th Year, Models Her New, Bright H&M Collection

Last September, Iris Apfel, in celebration of her 100th birthday weeks before, announced she had a new job as an H&M collaborator and the collection’s face. This is not the centenarian’s first modeling gig (she signed with IMG in 2019, and she has served as the cover girl for magazines like Dazed), nor is it her first collaboration, but it is her first modeling gig in which she’s flogging her own full collection, which will be available on April 14. “I just try to be myself,” she told me over video in November, while she was on the set of the shoot. “Wear what I like, style it the way I like it, and I hope that everybody else will like it.”
Vogue Magazine

On Rihanna’s Magnificent Bad-Gal Maternity Style

Just when you thought maternity style was all dungarees and Breton stripes, Rihanna, the patron saint of memorable looks, entered the chat in a vintage Chanel pink puffer and bejeweled belly chains. Ever since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, her maternity wear has been the talk of the town (by town I mean Twitter). People (by people I mean Twitter) have been falling over themselves to critique the appropriateness of her choices as an expectant mother: too short, too sheer, too brief.
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is a Vision in Peach at the Off-White Show in Paris

If there were an equivalent to a prom king and queen for fashion month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would be it. Following a surprise appearance at Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show in Milan—Rihanna in a puff of purple faux fur over her PVC and lace crop top, A$AP toting a monogrammed Gucci briefcase that may or may not have contained their plans for world domination—fashion’s favorite couple jetted to Paris to take in the Off-White fall 2022 show.
ETOnline.com

Tory Burch's Private Sale Is Back: Shop Deals on Handbags, Spring Dresses and More

When it comes to delivering on quality fashion pieces that are as on-trend as they are luxurious, few do it quite as well as Tory Burch. From monogrammed handbags and logo sweaters to structured sneakers, geometric shades and staple accessories, the American fashion label always manages to breathe new life into old-fashioned classics -- which is arguably why most every fashion-forward woman (and celeb) wants a style of their own from the brand.
WWD

LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2022

It’s a sexed-up, nearly naked era, and LaQuan Smith is at the right place at the right time. On Monday night, the designer took over the Down Town Association in the Financial District, the fifth-oldest private club in New York City, founded in 1859. And it’s a safe bet...
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards

A night when actors celebrate the talent of their peers, the Screen Actors Guild Awards calls for expressive fashion. Tonight at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, the attendees went all out. After 2021’s virtual ceremony, the atmosphere was jubilant and the style steeped in references to cinema’s golden age.
Marie Claire

UGG Just Released a Sustainable New Apparel Collection

It's a big day! Iconic shoe brand UGG announced on Thursday that their Spring/Summer 2022 collection would include a line of "Organic Essentials" made from high-quality, organic cotton, intended to last long so that consumers can cut down on purchasing wasteful amounts of clothing. The collection's pieces, which come in neutral colors along with exciting neon shades, are made with production methods that utilize 80 percent less energy, 38 percent less water, and result in 70 percent fewer greenhouse gases. Their cotton is also grown without employing any pesticides, fertilizers, or other chemicals that damage soil and contaminate groundwater.
Vogue Magazine

The World’s Top Models Lead an Emotional Tribute to Virgil Abloh at Off-White

Off-White’s first show following the death of its founder, Virgil Abloh, was always going to be an emotionally charged moment for the history books. What went down on the opening night of Paris Fashion Week was a tribute to the man who truly changed the fashion world and the people within it. The casting was testament to the number of people who admired him and the lives he touched.
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gives Western Vibes in Sleek Leather Suit, Snakeskin Tube Top and Brown Cowboy Boots for ‘Good Morning America’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katy Perry made a stylish appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer joined the morning show to discuss the latest season of “American Idol.” The new season will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 27th. Perry made quite the entrance as she stepped into the GMA studios in a full leather ensemble. “The Smurfs” star wore a brown knee-length jacket over a lemon-colored snakeskin tube top. She tied...
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
whowhatwear

Nordstrom Has Spoken: These 3 New York–Approved Trends Will Be So Big This Fall

March is almost upon us, which means two things: the beginning of spring and the end of fashion month. And while many of our fabulous Who What Wear readers may be beginning to think about spring fashion—which trends to try, which strappy sandals to buy, and what spring dress will become their go-to—in the fashion industry, we're already thinking about fall. Jumping six months ahead to access every trend coming out of New York, Paris, London, Copenhagen, and Milan can feel a bit dizzying (even for an editor). So you can get why our team sighed in relief when Nordstrom released its fall trend report from New York Fashion Week 2022. Don't get me wrong. We love combing through collections and street style to spot which trends are poppin' off, but if a trend can make it on to Nordstrom's radar, it's worth buying into. So in that vein, ahead, we've spotlighted three trends from Nordstrom's report that you can shop right now.
