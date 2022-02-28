ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No One Injured In Early Morning Estes Park House Fire

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at a burning home in Estes Park early Monday morning. Firefighters believe the fire likely started in the fireplace of the home and spread to the entire wall.

(credit: Estes Valley Fire Protection District)

The Allenspark Fire District had to shuttle water to the home. No one was hurt.

CBS Denver

