No One Injured In Early Morning Estes Park House Fire

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office issued a new warning Thursday that pure fentanyl is circulating in the county — and asked the public to take a look at the packaging. Actual samples of the drug found at a crime scene. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) Fentanyl is typically cut with other drugs before it is distributed, but the Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed that this batch was not, officials stated on Facebook. Actual samples of the drug found at a crime scene. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff) “…this stuff will kill you,” Undersheriff Dan Covault warned. This batch is believed to have first arrived in the county in early February, and it is not known just how much of this product is circulating. RELATED: Fentanyl Has ‘Taken Over Everything’: Officials Describe Pipeline Through Colorado The sheriff’s office said it is doing everything it can to get this drug off the market and apprehend those responsible for bringing it into our county. If anyone recognizes this packaging or has any information about the source of this product, please contact dispatch at 970-728-1911. You may remain anonymous. RELATED: Colorado Law Making Lethal Doses Of Fentanyl A Misdemeanor Blamed for Fentanyl Crisis

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO