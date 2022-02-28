No One Injured In Early Morning Estes Park House Fire

By Anna Maria Basquez
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Two suspects headed west after robbing a Littleton King Soopers for an unknown dollar amount just before 4 p.m., officials with the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office said.
“They went up to the counter and demanded money and did get away with money,” said Jefferson County Sheriffs Office Spokeswoman Jenny Fulton.
(credit: CBS)
The robbery took place at the King Soopers at 6760 S. Pierce St. and the dollar amount taken was not known.
“Originally it was reported they had a gun but there was no gun that was displayed. They stated that they had a gun.”
The suspects fled in a vehicle determined to have been stolen earlier in the day.
No one was injured.
The first suspect is described as a white male, youngish (20s), black hoodie, blue checkered beanie, black pants, light-colored face mask and gloves and the second as a white female, youngish, red hoodie, blue beanie, dark pants and black gloves. Call 303-271-0211 if seen.
Comments / 0