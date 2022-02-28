ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite two wins, Texas falls one spot in the updated AP Poll

By Kevin Borba
 4 days ago
Even with two wins this past week, the Texas men’s basketball team’s ranking dropped in the AP Poll this week.

The Longhorns’ resume this past week paled in comparison with the three schools that leaped them. Texas was ranked No. 20 in the previous rankings, and fell one spot to No. 21 this week.

This allowed UConn, which beat No. 10 Villanova; Illinois, which has won two out of its last three; and Saint Mary’s, which throttled No. 1 Gonzaga; to bypass the Longhorns in the latest rankings.

With the Big 12 tournament around the corner, Texas will have a prime opportunity to improve its chances of nabbing a higher seed.

Not only do the Longhorns have to take on No. 3 Baylor to finish the regular season, but they have a chance to win the conference tournament, or at the very least contend for it.

It will not be an easy task, as Baylor beat the brakes off of them the first time, and the Longhorns have played nearly every team in the Big 12 closely. Texas will need to string together some good offensive stretches immediately, otherwise this season could end as abruptly as the last.

