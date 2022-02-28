ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

lululemon Has the Best Comfy Pieces to Boost Your Confidence — Our Picks

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39d3zt_0eRYYhod00
lululemon

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When we think of quality athleisure, we think of lululemon — period. The beloved brand has created some of the most sought-after leggings, sports bras, sweats and so much more. What shoppers love about lululemon is that the pieces aren’t just comfortable — they’re also seriously flattering for so many different body types!

As we inch closer to the spring, we want to freshen up our comfy wardrobes by snagging some new items that we can wear on repeat. Whether you’re a workout fanatic or not, our picks that you can shop below are sure to become go-to garments in your day-to-day life!

This Strappy Sports Bra

The back of this sports bra is what makes it special thanks to the multiple criss-cross straps. Obsessed! It’s supportive enough to wear during a variety of workouts and comfy enough to wear as an everyday bra if you don’t feel like rocking an underwire style.

These Moisture-Wicking Biker Shorts

These shorts were designed to give you the best feeling while working out with the power of Everlux™ fabric. It may help to keep overheating and sweat at bay and ensure that you’re as comfortable as possible during high-intensity workouts!

This Fan-Favorite Bra Tank

Reviewers call this the “most flattering tank top” that they have ever worn and we can totally see why. The length is great, the neckline is adorable and the stretchy material makes it supremely comfortable. This is the type of top that you can wear beyond just the gym!

These Matching Bestseller Leggings

You’ve probably heard of the Align legging before — it’s one of the items that made lululemon as popular as it is today! The high-waist fit is the same, but they’ve been upgraded with Nulu material to give you a completely different feel. Shoppers say they’re beyond in love with the new fabric!

This Cozy Cropped Crewneck

This sweatshirt is truly a wear-anywhere piece. The cropped hem hits at the ideal spot so you can team it with a variety of different bottoms, and the material it’s made from is next-level soft. One shoppers loves it so much that they “own every single color” it comes in!

These Flared High-Waisted Pants

These pants are perfect for low-impact workouts like yoga or as a post-fitness bottom to wear after you hit the gym. This style is iconic and an OG in terms of lululemon’s pieces, and they just got an upgrade because you can pick them up in the coveted Nulu material. Buttery-soft!

Want more? Check out all of the workout gear and athleisure clothing available at lululemon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

The Best Transitional Pieces in the Nordstrom Winter Sale — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Spring is so close, we can almost smell the blooming flowers. So, let’s get ourselves ready for it! To celebrate winter soon coming to a close, Nordstrom is having a huge sale, featuring bestselling brands and thousands of items!
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Austin

Feel your best with a beauty boost from Honest Lash Domain NORTHSIDE!

This husband and wife entrepreneur team started their company 2 years ago during some pretty rough times for small businesses. Fast Forward to now with a flagship location at Domain NORTHSIDE and they hope to be your go-to place for beauty services like lash extensions and more. Sarah and Jonathan Ellis joined us to talk about their business journey and how they're ready to pamper you at Honest Lash.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Fitness
KGET 17

Boost your confidence with a whiter, brighter smile

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns about the amazing teeth whitening kit from Love Your Teeth. To take advantage of the Studio 17 Special Offer of 50% off your order, free shipping, and a free Go Pen, call 1-800-732-0364 or visit their website.
SKIN CARE
SPY

The 10 Best Enamelware Pieces To Add To Your Home (or Campsite) In 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Enamelware may sound like something your grandma had hanging around her house, but no matter how old-school it feels, it’s still around and remains a steadfast and reliable item in serving ware and table settings. We’re pretty abusive to the items we place on our table. Hot food, scraping forks, tossing it in the dishwasher — it has to stand up to a lot and still look good. Enamelware can provide that durability we...
HOME & GARDEN
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Larger Bust? These 21 Dresses Will Be Majorly Flattering on You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s be honest: A lot of clothes are not made for large bust sizes. We see photos of models and think, “Wow, I love that piece!” but when we finally try it on ourselves, it looks completely different. […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Yoga
inputmag.com

Drake’s OVO brand made the comfy, weatherproof slippers of our dreams

Drake’s OVO brand has reunited with Suicoke for another round of comfortable footwear. After creating four suede shoes covered with OVO logos last December, the duo has modified two slippers and two boots in winter-ready nylon. Black, bright orange, and even an owl pattern dress the four slip-on styles, which follow a slew of cinematic OVO apparel collections.
APPAREL
Popular Mechanics

The 9 Best Pieces of Ceramic Cookware for Your Fave Recipes

Various cookware materials have their die-hard fans. From cast-iron lifers to stainless-steel stalwarts, you can find devotees who swear by all kinds of cookware. One material that’s been gaining in popularity is ceramic. A ceramic coating differentiates ceramic cookware from other nonstick options. The ceramic finish on these pans...
RECIPES
Us Weekly

This Windbreaker Is the Cutest Way to Take on Spring Showers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Spring is one of our favorite seasons. The weather warms up, we can start hanging out outside again and finally we get to wear mini dresses and shorts. Most of the time, at least. Another big part of […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

95K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy