Tell the full truth about the price of oil

If you quiz any stylist or colourist on the best product for keeping dyed hair in tip-top condition, it's highly likely they'll extol the virtues of Olaplex. The brand began its journey in professional salons, where treatments No.1 and No.2 became famous the world over for repairing broken bonds, common in bleached hair — and it's all thanks to patented ingredient bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. Though a little complicated to say, a quick once-over takes dry, frazzled, overprocessed hair and makes it feel brand-new, fast. It's no wonder, then, that Olaplex's move into DIY haircare in 2014 sparked excitement — and totally changed the game.
Comments / 0