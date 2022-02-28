Tell the full truth about the price of oil

Californians filling up their cars on Friday winced at the spiraling cost of gasoline, but largely shrugged as residents of the state that has long had the highest gas prices in the United States. California drivers are paying an average of more than $5 for a gallon ($1.34 per liter), according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), up more than a third from a year ago, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends world oil prices rocketing. "It's going to affect the prices," Mike Hernandez told AFP. "I'm not really into politics or anything like that, but now that this thing is going on between Russia and Ukraine, it's just that sad."

