ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

How to watch NASA launch a cargo ship to the ISS today

Today, Saturday February 19, NASA and Northrop Grumman will launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This will be the company’s 17th ISS resupply mission, following one in August last year, and the launch will take place from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Cygnus Mission Go for Saturday Launch as Space Station Crew Preps

A U.S. resupply ship is poised to blast off Saturday morning on a day-and-a-half-long journey to replenish the International Space Station. While two astronauts train for its robotic capture, the rest of the Expedition 66 crew focused on maintaining science hardware and orbital lab systems. Weather at the Wallops Flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom#Ap Archive
Space.com

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom will preview private Ax-1 ISS mission today: Watch live

NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live. Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew Dragon capsule carrying four people, including three paying customers, on a 10-day orbital jaunt.
HOUSTON, TX
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NASA awards SpaceX 3 more crewed flights to ISS

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has awarded three additional SpaceX crewed missions to the International Space Station for crew transportation services, the agency announced Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Crew-7, Crew-8 and Crew-9 missions, which will run through March 2028, brings the contract value...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
UPI News

NASA, Axiom plan update on private astronaut mission to ISS

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NASA and Houston-based Axiom Space are expected to provide more details Monday about their plan to launch the first all-private astronaut mission, Ax-1, to the International Space Station in late March. Former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegria will command the crew that also includes three...
ORLANDO, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy