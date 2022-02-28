ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder to Star in Netflix Teen Rom-Com From ‘To All the Boys’ Producer

By Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iy91O_0eRYWto100

Click here to read the full article.

Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder are set to lead a new Netflix teen rom-com backed by ACE Entertainment , which produced the wildly successful “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise.

The film, titled “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between,” is financed and produced by ACE, who acquired the adaptation rights to Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name. Per its logline, the rom-com “centers around Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.”

Directed by “The King of Staten Island” producer Michael Lewen in his feature debut, “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between” also stars Ayo Edebiri (“Big Mouth,” “The Bear”) and Nico Hiraga (“Booksmart,” “Moxie”). The movie marks Fisher’s first executive producer credit, and will feature original music he created for the project alongside ACE’s music department, ACE in the Hole.

ACE Entertainment CEO Matt Kaplan serves as a producer, with author Smith, Fisher, Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, Christopher Foss and Ben York Jones executive producing. “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” is planned for a summer 2022 launch on the streamer.

Fisher starred in the second “To All the Boys” film, “P.S. I Still Love You,” and is also known for his work in “The Flash” and “Work It.” Ryder recently starred in the critically acclaimed film “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” and also played Tessa in “West Side Story.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Bubble’ Trailer: Judd Apatow’s Netflix Comedy Puts a Star-Studded Film Set in Lockdown

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘The Bubble,’ Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy about a cast and crew of a blockbuster movie in production during the COVID-19 pandemic. In “The Bubble,” Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal play the lead actors in the action film “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem,” who get stranded at a hotel after the pandemic halts production. Leslie Mann and David Duchovny also star, playing a divorced acting couple forced to quarantine together. Netflix previously released a meta teaser trailer for the fictional “Cliff Beasts...
MOVIES
Variety

LevelK Boards SXSW-Bound Aussie Horror Movie ‘Sissy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. LevelK has boarded the buzzed-about Australian horror movie “Sissy” which have its world premiere at SXSW’s Midnighters section. The company is handling international sales on “Sissy,” while XYZ films is representing North American rights. Penned and directed by Hannah Barlow (For Now) and Kane Senes (Echoes of War, For Now), the film stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) as Cecilia, aka Sissy, a twenty-something girl whose best friend is Emma. The two were inseparable until Emma’s new friend Alex got in the way. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living...
MOVIES
Variety

Milo Ventimiglia to Star in ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Click here to read the full article. ABC has ordered the drama pilot “The Company You Keep” with Milo Ventimiglia attached to star, Variety has learned. The pilot is based on the Korean format “My Fellow Citizens.” A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save...
TV & VIDEOS
The Manhattan Mercury

CLIFT | 'Licorice Pizza' a star-crossed and star-studded rom-com

Arriving late to the local multi-plex, but still welcome is 2021 movie award magnet “Licorice Pizza.” Paul Thomas Anderson, who earlier gave us “There Will Be Blood,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” and “Boogie Nights,” wrote and directed the film. The film was released in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Fisher
Person
Tarantino
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
NFL
Variety

Shonda Rhimes Gets Her Own Barbie Wearing Dress From Variety Cover

Click here to read the full article. The Barbie world has officially found its way to Shondaland, as legendary television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes earned her own doll replica on Tuesday. As part of Barbie’s International Women’s Day celebration this year, the brand honored 12 female role models from around the world “with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness” — including Rhimes. “I have my own Barbie! Proud to be among the 12 amazing women, all of which are breaking barriers in their respective careers,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram. In images shared by both Barbie and Rhimes of the dolls, the Shondaland founder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Film Star#Ace Entertainment#Russian
Variety

Ex-Fox News Producer Charged With Working for Russian Oligarch

Click here to read the full article. Jack Hanick, a onetime producer at Fox News, has been indicted on charges of working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch to establish TV networks in Russia and in other European countries. Hanick, 71, is accused of working for Konstantin Malofeyev, who since 2014 has been under U.S. sanctions that were imposed in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it had unsealed an indictment charging Hanick with violating the sanctions and with lying to the FBI. Hanick worked at Fox News from its founding, in 1996,...
RUSSIA
Variety

Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

Click here to read the full article. Aariel Maynor, the man accused in the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant at her home in December, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of murder. Maynor, 30, also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Avant’s security guard and to carrying a firearm as a felon. Maynor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30. Avant, 81, was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and the mother of Nicole Avant, a former ambassador and prominent political fundraiser who is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The Avants were at their home in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Mitchell Ryan, Actor in ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dharma & Greg,’ Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, an actor known for roles in “Dark Shadows,” “Dharma & Greg” and movies including “Magnum Force” and “High Plains Drifter,” died Friday in Los Angeles, his agent confirmed. He was 88. Soap opera fans may remember Ryan best for his role of Burke Devlin on “Dark Shadows,” a gothic soap that aired on ABC in the late 60s and early 70s. Ryan played Burke until 1967, when he was replaced by Anthony George. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on “Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her costar’s death in a Friday Facebook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Russian State-Run Media Outlet RT Shuts Down American Branch, Lays Off Staff

Click here to read the full article. The American branch of Russian state-funded media network Russia Today (RT) is shutting down and laying off most of its staff, CNN reports. According to a memo, RT America will be “ceasing production” due to “unforeseen business interruption events.” “Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” the memo said, via CNN. Per CNN, Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, the production company behind RT, delivered the news in person to hosts, correspondents, producers and others...
BUSINESS
Fatherly

Watch the Most Perfect 2000s Rom-Com Before It Leaves HBO Max This Week

If Jennifer Garner never makes another movie, she’s already secured her place in the hearts and minds of people who love family-friendly romantic comedies. 13 Going on 30 is a candy-colored gem of a movie: sweet, funny, charm to spare, great music, with a fantasy twist and a perfect cast, right down to the younger versions of the main characters.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Swan Song’ Director Benjamin Cleary Among Irish Film and Television Academy Rising Star Nominees

Click here to read the full article. The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) has unveiled its Rising Star nominees for 2022. The nominees are writer and director Benjamin Cleary (“Swan Song,” pictured above), writer and director Colm Bairéad  (“An Cailín Ciúin”), actor Hazel Doupe (“You Are Not My Mother”), writer and director Kate Dolan (“You Are Not My Mother”) and actor Sam Keeley (“Kin”). IFTA’s Rising Star award sets out to put “an international spotlight on Irish professionals who have not only honed their crafts in the formative years of their career but have also excelled in their respective fields.” Previous...
MOVIES
Variety

Tim Considine, ‘My Three Sons’ Actor, Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article. Tim Considine, the actor best known for the role of eldest son Mike on the long-running sitcom “My Three Sons,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a Facebook post from his co-star Stanley Livingston. He was 81. Born in Los Angeles to a showbiz family –– his father, John Considine Jr. was an Oscar-nominated film producer for “Boys Town,” and his mother was the daughter of theater magnate Alexander Pantages –– Considine got his start as a child actor in the 1950s, playing characters in Disney Television’s “Mickey Mouse Club”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy