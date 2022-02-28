Arizona Republicans Sue to Eliminate Widespread Early Voting in the State
The lawsuit repeats claims made by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans that early voting and mail-in voting are vulnerable to voter...www.newsweek.com
Their end game is to end voting Period!! They don’t want anyone to vote. Why else make it harder for the republican voters too?? DUH!
Arizona and among others are THE LAUGHING STOCK of the world, not in America, IN...THE.. WORLD!! America no longer is looked upon or respected by others, because of the craziness it has become! America is the DUMPING ground for misfits and misfortunes, illiterates of third world and why not when we got democrats, rinos and Biden welcoming them in without regard to their failed policies! Biden has FAILED on day one and he's FAILED everytime and now not surprisingly enough could be the catalyst of a nuclear war! Another 9/11 is going to happen in this country before Biden leaves the WH on foot or in a box, because all these illegals didn't just enter for humanitarian reasons, to destroy us within!
why don't the just pass a law that only allows Republicans to vote. Instead of all this hoops they make Arizonans go through. Also make a law that only Republicans who the State Republicans can run and be elected. That is the ultimate goal that are seeking.
