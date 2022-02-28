ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Republicans Sue to Eliminate Widespread Early Voting in the State

By Aaron McDade
 4 days ago
The lawsuit repeats claims made by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans that early voting and mail-in voting are vulnerable to voter...

Anita Guerrero
4d ago

Their end game is to end voting Period!! They don’t want anyone to vote. Why else make it harder for the republican voters too?? DUH!

GET REAL
4d ago

Arizona and among others are THE LAUGHING STOCK of the world, not in America, IN...THE.. WORLD!! America no longer is looked upon or respected by others, because of the craziness it has become! America is the DUMPING ground for misfits and misfortunes, illiterates of third world and why not when we got democrats, rinos and Biden welcoming them in without regard to their failed policies! Biden has FAILED on day one and he's FAILED everytime and now not surprisingly enough could be the catalyst of a nuclear war! Another 9/11 is going to happen in this country before Biden leaves the WH on foot or in a box, because all these illegals didn't just enter for humanitarian reasons, to destroy us within!

Bob
4d ago

why don't the just pass a law that only allows Republicans to vote. Instead of all this hoops they make Arizonans go through. Also make a law that only Republicans who the State Republicans can run and be elected. That is the ultimate goal that are seeking.

Washington Post

GOP candidates add a repulsive new twist to Trump’s ‘big lie’

It’s hardly surprising to hear that Republican Senate candidates are campaigning on the “big lie” that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud. This has become so routine that it’s no longer treated as newsworthy, which further normalizes it, a terrible development that we should resist.
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
