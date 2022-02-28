FIFA Slammed as Internet Compares Treatment of Russia to U.S. in Iraq War
"Russian football teams have nothing to do with what is happening. FIFA is being hypocritical," wrote a Twitter...www.newsweek.com
"Russian football teams have nothing to do with what is happening. FIFA is being hypocritical," wrote a Twitter...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1